Salvation Army asking families to call for assistance during COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As local nonprofit organizations work to find new ways to help those in need, the Salvation Army is hoping to also slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Salvation Army says it is continuing its services across central Oklahoma.

To ensure social distancing, the Salvation Army is requesting individuals residing in Oklahoma County who need assistance to call its main line at (405) 246-1100 to make an appointment, beginning April 13.

“We are so thankful to support from the United Way of Central Oklahoma, Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and our local utility partners,” said Major Stephen Ellis, area commander. “We want to ensure our neighbors in need have the resources they require any day of the year…even more so now with the state of emergency we are all facing”.

