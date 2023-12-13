OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The spirit of giving was on full display at the Salvation Army Angel Tree distribution day Wednesday morning as numerous volunteers helped spread Christmas cheer.

There was plenty of hustle and bustle from the Salvation Army volunteers to make Christmas special for lots of central Oklahoma families.

“It is literally like Santa’s workshop,” Jamie Gray with the Salvation Army said.

“Oh, it means everything to me,” said volunteer Alona Shufflebottom. “You know, my kids are grown, so, I don’t have that joy of wrapping presents and see little kids faces with joy when they open their presents and I miss that.”

Shufflebottom is in her first year helping out.

“I’ve seen a few beautiful little faces this morning,” she said.

She and roughly 75 other volunteers go through aisles and aisles of boxes. Each of them represent a family and are filled with gifts.

“Inside each box has anywhere from 1 to 8 bags for the children,” Gray said. “It’s exciting.”

Gray said just less than 2,000 children will get gifts this year at almost 1,000 households across central Oklahoma. Over 200 seniors at 24 nursing homes will also be helped. Oh, and not to mention over 400 children will get a new bike to. It’s a feat of organizations that allow gifts to go straight from the karts to the cars.

“I was super thrilled to see that Oklahomans stepped up and knocked it out of the ballpark,” Gray said.

All volunteers spread some Christmas cheer and joy to families in need. The distribution will continue tomorrow. Gray said the Salvation Army is in need of volunteer bell ringers as well.