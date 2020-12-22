Salvation Army hands out Angel Tree gifts in Cleveland County

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – It has been a difficult year in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, but Christmas is going to a little brighter for some families.

The Salvation Army of Cleveland County handed out toys and bikes to 600 children and 150 seniors through the Angel Tree program.

Salvation Army angel tree gifts

Generous Oklahomans purchased the gifts listed on the Angel Tree.

Local businesses also donated items to help spread some holiday cheer.

Salvation Army angel tree gifts

On Tuesday, those gifts were given to parents who had signed their children or seniors up through the program.

“Today is all about giving and receiving. And it is, it’s such a blessing to be on this side of it and to see it happen,” said Maj. Ben Walters, with the Salvation Army of Cleveland County.

Salvation Army angel tree gifts

Although Christmas is almost here, you can still help the Salvation Army by donating to the Red Kettle. You can drop your coins into Red Kettles at locations across central Oklahoma or give online.