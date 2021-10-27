Salvation Army hosts candy caravan event for families

Halloween candy

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Halloween is just a few days away, but families can celebrate a little early with a candy caravan event.

The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of OKC and the Salvation Army OKC Citadel is hosting a candy caravan on Friday, Oct. 29.

Families are invited to participate in the drive-thru event between 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 2808 S.E. 44th St. in Oklahoma City.

Organizers say there will be a virtual costume contest, an in-car scavenger hunt, view the fall scenes along a drive-thru route, and a grab bag available for each child.

