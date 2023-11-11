SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) — News 4’s Kevin Ogle joined Olympic gold medalist Bart Conner for a special event, the 2nd annual Christmas Gala and fireside chat benefitting the Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma, Pottawatomie County division.

Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma 2nd annual Christmas Gala. Photos courtesy KFOR.

Ogle interviewed Conner and he shared his story of how he was inspired to become a gymnast as well as talked about his storied Olympic career. Conner enjoyed sharing his story of how he met his wife, world famous gymnast and nine-time Olympic medalist, Nadia Comaneci.

Conner also spoke about all the work the Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma does to feed our hungry and shelter the homeless.

“The Salvation Army is well known in our community. I’m thrilled that tonight there are a lot of generous Oklahomans here, demonstrating the Oklahoma Standard, looking out for each other and take care of the homeless. We hope to raise a lot of money tonight to support The Salvation Army and doing the most good for over 100 years in Oklahoma,” said Conner.

The Salvation Army is entering the busy Christmas season with the Red Kettle Campaign. Funds donated to the Red Kettle Campaign will feed our hungry, shelter them and support them spiritually.

On Tuesday, Kevin Ogle will help kick off the Angel Tree program which provides Oklahomans an opportunity to help provide Christmas gifts, bicycles and necessities to children. It starts at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at Quail Springs Mall in Oklahoma City.