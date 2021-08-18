Salvation Army seeking corporate sponsors for Angel Tree program

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A program that makes sure Oklahoma children have presents under the Christmas tree is seeking corporate sponsors.

The Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma is recruiting sponsors for the 2021 Salvation Army Corporate Angel Tree Program.

The annual program matches local businesses, small groups, churches, and civic organizations with children and seniors in need.

Sponsors purchase appropriate gifts for the child or senior assigned to them.

“We anticipate the need for Christmas assistance will increase this year and we need help to provide gifts to these local families,” stated Major Charles Powell, Area Commander of The Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma. “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Oklahomans have faced loss of income, financial insecurity, and social and economic burdens. These same families who are struggling to meet the day-to-day finances question how they will provide gifts for their children at Christmas. Many of our seniors are also struggling to meet basic needs that are outpacing their fixed incomes. Through the Angel Tree program, donors can give joy to a child or senior in need during the holiday season.”

Each sponsor adopts a set number of angels, which is a minimum of five for the corporate program, shops for their gifts and coordinates a pick-up of the donated items for each child or senior.

To register as an Angel Tree sponsor, call (405) 246-1109.