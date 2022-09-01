OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although it still feels like summer outside, an organization is already making plans for Christmas.

The Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma is seeking sponsors for the 2022 Salvation Army Corporate Angel Tree Program.

The program matches local businesses, small groups, churches, and civic organizations with children and seniors in need. Each organization is given tags that symbolize the Christmas wishes and needs of each child or senior.

Sponsors then purchase gifts for the individual on the tag.

“Without the generous support of the Central Oklahoma community, thousands of children and seniors would wake up on Christmas morning with nothing under the tree,” said Major Charles Powell, area commander. “Last year alone, Angel Tree partners provided much needed clothing and gifts for almost 3,000 individuals in the Central Oklahoma area. These gifts provide hope to those families that struggle financially.”

Each corporate sponsor must adopt at least 20 Angels, shop for their gifts, and coordinate a pick-up of the donated items for each child or senior.

To register as an Angel Tree sponsor, please contact Annie Welborn at annie.welborn@uss.salvationarmy.org or call (405) 246-1124.