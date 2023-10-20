OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma is looking for potential partners for its 2023 Corporate Angel Tree Program.

According to the Salvation Army, its partners play a major role in helping local families through Christmas by providing gift for kids and seniors in need. Every year, most of the Angels are adopted through the program, which includes local businesses, civic organizations, churches and small groups.

“Without the generous support of the Central Oklahoma community, thousands of children would wake up on Christmas morning with nothing under the tree,” Captain Russell Clay, Central Oklahoma Area Commander. “Last year, our Angel Tree partners provided much-needed clothing and gifts to nearly 3,000 children and seniors in the Central Oklahoma area, bringing hope to families facing financial struggles.”

How does the Corporate Angel Tree Program work?

Officials say each sponsor adopts a minimum of twenty Angels for the corporate program. Sponsors will then shop for gifts and coordinate the donation pick-up.

The Salvation Army provides all of the information needed for each Angel, like gender, name, age, gift suggestions, and specific needs. Instructions and supplies are also provided. Those interested in registering as an Angel Tree sponsor can visit southernusa.salvationarmy.org.