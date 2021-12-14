Salvation Army warehouse filled with Angel Tree gifts from generous Oklahomans

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The angels were busy this holiday season, making sure thousands of needy Oklahoma children and seniors have a merry Christmas.

We got a look Tuesday morning at the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree warehouse, where all of the gifts you Oklahomans bought for those whose wish lists you picked off the Angel Tree.

It’s quite a sight.

From above it looks like the finished portion of Santa’s workshop in overdrive.

This huge warehouse is filled with donated gifts, including rows of bicycles – gifts for kids who would never receive anything like this if it weren’t for Oklahoma angels.

“Thanks to the generosity of the people of Oklahoma city, this is a field of dreams waiting to be presented to the children of this community in need,” said Maj. Charles Thomas of the Salvation Army. “Each of these boxes, each of these bags of toys represents a dream that a child had.”

Rows of bicycles for Angel Tree children.

The Salvation Army volunteers are an army, an army of hope for those who need a hand up.

“It’s about a lot of hard work for the community to come together and do what needs to be done so people have an incredible opportunity to share joy and hope with their kids and seniors and people that might have been forgotten,” said Ryan Frace of the Salvation Army.

Christmas is about the light of God’s love sent to earth in human form, and light is a great illustration of what this kind of outpouring represents.

“People love one another here, they still care,” Frace said. “And I hope that’s a beacon to all corners of the world. Sometimes we just think the darkness has overcome, and it has not. There’s light all around us and there’s people bringing it and that’s what this is all about.”

Another reminder of the generosity of Oklahomans, on Tuesday, someone put 10 $100 bills into a red kettle.

The senior angels will receive their gifts starting Wednesday, followed by the child angels the next couple of days after that.