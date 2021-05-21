Salvation Army’s annual fundraiser going virtual for 33rd anniversary

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An organization that is known for helping those is need is moving its annual fundraiser to a virtual format.

The Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma and Women’s Auxiliary will host the 33rd annual Celebration of Hope fundraiser on Thursday, June 3.

“We are very excited to honor one of our auxiliary members this year, Annette Basey, who will receive a lifetime achievement award for her dedication and commitment over the years to selflessly serving others,” said Major Susan Ellis, area commander.

The program will feature Grammy award-winning artist Amy Grant.

The event will be live-streamed on June 3 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. A link to the virtual event will be emailed to participants before the event.

Tickets for the event are $25 and can be purchased online at celebrationofhopeokc.com.

All money raised through the event will benefit programs like the emergency shelter, food pantry, seniors programming, homeless outreach, and The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club.