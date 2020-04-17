Live Now
Sam Noble Museum asking students to get creative for ‘Dinosaur Art Competition’

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A local museum is encouraging Oklahoma students to tap into their creative side for a fun art contest.

All Oklahoma students are invited to enter the Sam Noble Museum’s online ‘Dinosaur Art Competition.’

Entries must be inspired by or depict a dinosaur. Participants can choose to depict a dinosaur through photography, prints, painting, drawing, sculpture, paper mache, recyclable materials, fabric, textiles, and jewelry.

Entries will be separated by grade levels and will be judged by Sam Noble Museum scientists and staff. All entries will be displayed in photo albums on the museum’s website. Winning entries will be hosted on the museum’s home page.

The contest runs through Sunday, May 10.

