Sam Noble Museum offering virtual summer camp

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — Children can become entomologists as they search high and low for bugs, paleontologists as they hunt for dinosaur fossils and nature explorers investigating ponds and streams in the virtual summer camp for the Sam Noble Museum.

The Summer Explorers camp is being offered digitally this year through the Sam Noble Museum’s online platform Sam Noble Home.

Young explorers can enjoy dozens of discovery-based programs and learn about science without having to go further than their own backyard.

“Typically, the museum hosts summer camps onsite, so this year represents a completely new approach,” said Jes Cole, head of education. “Following the success of Sam Noble Home, we decided to create a digital way for our campers to explore the natural world. We’ve adapted some of the activities that would have been featured in this year’s camps by making them easy to do at home with just a few supplies.”

Each week features five themed activities that can be completed all together or done once per day. The activities include experiments, outdoor quests and videos so that participants can engage with museum educators and scientists.

“Even though the camps are online this year, all of our science learning experiences are hands-on, discovery-based and encourage exploring the natural world with critical thinking, creativity and imagination,” said Cole.

All Summer Explorers activities and supplemental videos are posted on the STEM Activities page of Sam Noble Home. Those interested in Summer Explorers can also access the other components of Sam Noble Home, including additional educational videos and coloring pages.

“For over 20 years, Summer Explorers has been a consistently popular program with our families returning year after year,” said Cole. “With the museum unable to host onsite programming this year due to COVID-19, we knew it was important to continue providing science programming for our community. We miss our amazing explorers and look forward to seeing everyone again soon.”

Latest stories: