Sam Noble Museum takes Summer Explorers Camp online

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Local youngsters have a chance to explore nature’s marvels and strange curiosities through a virtual camp.

The University of Oklahoma’s Sam Noble Museum is hosting a Virtual Summer Explorers Camp.

The camp gives kids the opportunity to briefly become entomologists searching for bugs, paleontologists hunting for dinosaur fossils and explorers looking into the murky depths of ponds and streams, according to a Sam Noble Museum news release.

The first week of the camp started on June 24, but camp activities will continue through July, enabling young explorers to enjoy plenty of discovery-based programs and learn science without having to leave their backyard, the news release states.

“Typically, the museum hosts summer camps onsite, so this year represents a completely new approach,” said Jes Cole, head of education at the museum. “Following the success of Sam Noble Home, we decided to create a digital way for our campers to explore the natural world. We’ve adapted some of the activities that would have been featured in this year’s camps by making them easy to do at home with just a few supplies.”

Cole said it is important to keep the camp going, even if it can’t be held onsite.

“For over 20 years, Summer Explorers has been a consistently popular program with our families returning year after year,” Cole said. “With the museum unable to host onsite programming this year due to COVID-19, we knew it was important to continue providing science programming for our community. We miss our amazing explorers and look forward to seeing everyone again soon.”

Each week of camp has five themed activities that can be completed all at once or one at a time each day. Those activities include experiments, outdoor quests and videos so that participants can engage with museum educators and scientists.

“Even though the camps are online this year, all of our science learning experiences are hands-on, discovery-based and encourage exploring the natural world with critical thinking, creativity and imagination,” Cole said.

The first week focused on ‘Creepy Crawlies’ (bugs and insects). The second week features a dinosaur theme.

Click here for all Summer Explorers activities and supplemental videos.

Other components of the Sam Noble Home, including additional educational videos and coloring pages, are also available to those interested in Summer Explorers.

Summer Explorers participants are encouraged to share their experiences on social media and tag the Sam Noble Museum Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts, or by including #SamNobleHome or #SummerExplorers in their social media post.

