Sam Noble Museum to reopen to the public

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A popular museum in Cleveland County says it is planning to reopen to the public next week.

The Sam Noble Museum announced that it will reopen to the general public beginning Tuesday, Aug. 11.

The museum will have limited days and hours of operation from 9 a.m. to noon and 2 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The museum will be closed to all visitors from noon to 2 p.m. for cleaning.

Officials say all visitors who are 3 years old or older must wear a mask to enter the museum.

All visitors must reserve their tickets in advance by using the online ticketing system or by calling the Visitor Services department at (405) 325-7977.

One-and-a-half hour time slots have been created from 9 to 10:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. to noon, 2 to 3:30 p.m. and 3:30 to 5 p.m. Twenty-five visitors per time slot will be allowed in the museum. Visitors will be able to select their preferred day and time slot, pending availability.

The first time slot from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays and Saturdays is reserved for visitors considered to be a part of a vulnerable population.

Guests receiving free admission as museum members, active military, veterans or OU students must still make an advance reservation either online or by calling the Visitor Services department, and present a valid I.D. when they arrive at the museum. Complimentary guest passes may be used by calling the Visitor Services department to make a reservation.

