OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police in Oklahoma City are warning drivers to keep a close eye on their speedometer.

On Wednesday, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department announced that they had pulled over the same driver two days in a row for speeding.

A motorcycle officer ticketed a driver going 81 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone on Tuesday along N.W. Expressway, near Piedmont Road.

On Wednesday morning, authorities pulled over the same driver going 96 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone in the same area.

“Driving nearly twice the speed limit is dangerous, please be sure to slow down and get to your destination safely,” the police department posted on Facebook.

The fine for speeding 26 miles per hour over the speed limit in Oklahoma City is $213. In addition to the fine, drivers could also have their licenses suspended.