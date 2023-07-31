OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Governor Kevin Stitt announced on Monday that Sam’s Club will be opening a multi-purpose distribution center in Oklahoma City.

“Since Sam’s Club first opened in Oklahoma in 1983, Sam’s has been an important economic driver for our state,” said Governor Stitt. “I am thrilled that partnership will continue as the company brings 130 long-term jobs to Oklahoma with this new distribution center.”

According to Gov. Stitt, the 300,000-square-foot facility will be located at the OKC Logistics Park at SW 29th and Council.

“We’re excited to enhance our supply chain capabilities in the State of Oklahoma,” said Joseph Godsey, Chief Supply Chain Officer of Sam’s Club. “We are on a journey to transform the entire Sam’s Club supply chain through strategic expansion and cutting-edge automation. This investment will help us provide a better experience for our members in the speed and availability of our products.”

Officials say Sam’s Club plans to make a capital investment of around $40 million to open the distribution center. Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt says the new center will join an expanding distribution corridor in southwest OKC.

“We are excited to extend our long-term partnership with Walmart and Sam’s Club to include this new distribution center,” Mayor Holt said. “Oklahoma City’s population continues to grow and as both our city and the company expand, we look forward to working together.”

The company plans to open the facility in early 2024.