Sam’s Club opening several optical centers across Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed a measure that would allow optometrists to practice inside retail facilities, Sam’s Club announced that four new optical centers would soon be opening in Oklahoma City.

State Question 793 would have allowed eye care facilities inside large retail stores, like Walmart and Target.

If approved by a majority of voters in 2018, SQ 793 would have amended the state constitution to allow optometrists and opticians to practice in retailers and allow the Legislature to regulate them.

At the time, Oklahoma law prohibited eye exams and filling eyeglass prescriptions within the same store.

Although the measure was defeated by voters in November, Senate Bill 100 gave the cause new life.

Senate Bill 100 allowed optometrists to practice optometry within or adjacent to a retail store as long as the optometrist was renting a separate area or room.

However, the optometrists could not be employees of the retailer.

Gov. Sitt signed the bill into law in May of 2019.

Now, a retailer announced that it plans to open several optical centers within the coming months.

Currently, Sam’s Club has an optical center at 117 W. I-35 Frontage Rd. in Edmond.

Other locations that will soon be open include:

9000 N.W. Passage in Oklahoma City

4101 N. May Ave. in Oklahoma City

1900 W. Memorial Rd. in Oklahoma City.

Officials say they expect to open 10 optical centers in the state by this summer.