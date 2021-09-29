‘Sandwich bandit’ linked to dozens of burglaries arrested after manhunt in Duncan

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a man’s bizarre crime spree has come to an end.

Last week, deputies in Cleveland and Woodward counties were searching for a man they say is connected to at least 30 break-ins in Woodward County alone.

He has also been linked to at least five burglaries in Cleveland County.

Officials say 27-year-old Andrews Earls would break into a house and then make himself at home.

“He will break into a home and he will eat, he will sit there, and drink their beer,” said Mendi Brandon, the Public Information Officer for the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office. “We believe he will hide out in trees and hang out just to evade law enforcement.”

Andrew Earls

Alisha Shrout told KFOR that deputies believe she’s one of Earls’ victims in Woodward. She says he hit her home not once, but twice.

“They said that is his signature trademark. He goes in and trashes houses,” Shrout told KFOR. “He had cut my outside cameras and then he went into my bedroom and, where the receiver was, he cut every single cord.”

Shrout said he stole her jewelry, threw her clothes around, damaged her iPads and helped himself to a couple cans of soup.

“He had cooked a breakfast bowl out of my freezer and used my microwave,” Shrout said.

She said the suspect also slept in her son’s bed and used her bathroom.

“He took a shower and left his wet towel and soap all over the floor of my shower,” Shrout said. “I actually found his jeans in the hallway outside my bathroom. It had like a shoestring belt.”

A home that Earl is suspected of burglarizing and trashing.

In addition to trashing her home, Shrout said he also stole two handguns and a shot gun.

“We have a dozen or so firearms missing. Handguns and rifles. We’ve recovered about six of those, so there are still some that are outstanding,” said Woodward County Sheriff Kevin Mitchell. “When we were close to catching up with him, he’d ditch whatever he had and run.”

The sheriff said Earl also leaves bread crumbs behind from his previous hits.

“He would go to one place taking something and then go to the next place and he would leave something from the first place,” said Sheriff Mitchell.

Now, officials say Earls’ run from the law has come to an end.

According to the Duncan Banner, Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney confirmed that law enforcement arrested Earls following a manhunt in Duncan on Tuesday afternoon.

He was arrested on several felony warrants out of Cleveland County.