OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – More than a dozen Oklahomans who were living under a metro bridge now have a warm place to call home, thanks to the efforts of OKC’s Key to Home Partnership.

“Santa Claus came early,” said James Sheridan.

James Sheridan spent three years living in a tent under the bridge near I-44 and Pennsylvania Avenue.

“It wasn’t easy, [it was] devastating,” said Sheridan. “Some days I wish I didn’t, didn’t live. Just coping with being homeless and trying to find hope.”

The 39-year-old held onto the little hope he had though, and good thing he did.

“I was just going to the store going down to Casey’s one day and some lady stopped and asked if she could take my information,” said Sheridan.

The woman who approached him worked with Oklahoma City’s Key to Home Partnership, whose mission is to prevent and end homelessness.

“With a partnership of over 40 different agencies, we’ve been working to house people directly from encampments in as little as 3 to 6 weeks,” said Lindsay Cates, the city’s Homelessness Strategy Implementation Manager.

According to Cates, recently the partnership found housing for 17 people living in the encampment, including Sheridan, who now has an apartment with his girlfriend, Lisa, in NW OKC.

For the first time in years, Sheridan has a warm home with a kitchen, furniture and arguably his favorite part, a bed.

“It’s just so many things that I didn’t have when I was on the streets,” said Sheridan. “But, the main thing that I do have is a will to do something better with my life and it’s all because somebody stopped and asked to take my information.”

Each newly housed person has a case manager who will help them stabilize and recover over the next year.

Key to Home’s goal is to rehouse 500 people experiencing unsheltered homelessness by 2025. James’ message to anyone feeling as helpless as he was is to have hope.

“Just hang in there and God will do the rest,” said Sheridan.

You can give to the Key to Home Partnership, who says charitable contributions are critical to making the program work, at keytohomeokc.org.