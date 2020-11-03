Santa returning to Penn Square Mall for socially distant experience

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With Halloween behind us, many businesses are already looking ahead to Christmas.

Simon announced that it is planning to allow children to safely meet with Santa Claus.

Organizers say Santa will arrive at Penn Square Mall on Friday, Nov. 27 and will be available for socially distanced visits until Christmas Eve.

Reservations are required, and Santa and his helpers will be wearing masks throughout the duration of each visit.

