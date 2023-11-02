OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Santa is returning to Penn Square Mall for the holidays!

Simon® is pleased to announce Santa visits for families as part of the Simon Santa Photo Experience at Penn Square Mall.

Santa is scheduled to arrived on November 17th and will be available until Christmas Eve.

The Santa Photo Experience launches on Friday, November 17th and will be open on Monday – Sunday, until December 24th.

Reservations are encouraged.

Penn Square Mall will also host events with Santa this season including:

· Caring Santa® – Sunday, December 3rd from 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM

· Pet Photo Night with Santa– Sunday, December 10th from 7:00 PM – 8:30 PM

To make Santa reservations and view a full schedule, click here.