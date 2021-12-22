Santa seen test-driving new transportation through Oklahoma City sky

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Santa Claus was up high in the Oklahoma City metro sky, testing out a new ride four days ahead of Christmas.

Chopper 4 found jolly old Saint Nicholas flying high above the clouds in a hot air balloon on Tuesday afternoon.

Santa testing out his new ride.

It wasn’t exactly Rudolph and his red, shiny nose, but Santa’s new transportation was equipped with a shiny, red parachute.

So whether it be by balloon or by reindeer, you can count on Santa to be sailing through the skies come Christmas, delivering gifts to all the good girls and boys.