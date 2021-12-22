Santa seen test-driving new transportation through Oklahoma City sky

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Santa Claus was up high in the Oklahoma City metro sky, testing out a new ride four days ahead of Christmas.

Chopper 4 found jolly old Saint Nicholas flying high above the clouds in a hot air balloon on Tuesday afternoon.

Photo goes with story
Santa testing out his new ride.

It wasn’t exactly Rudolph and his red, shiny nose, but Santa’s new transportation was equipped with a shiny, red parachute.

So whether it be by balloon or by reindeer, you can count on Santa to be sailing through the skies come Christmas, delivering gifts to all the good girls and boys.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter