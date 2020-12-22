Santa sports bubble to visit patients at OU Children’s Hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The coronavirus pandemic has changed many holidays this year, but a local hospital is making sure one Christmas tradition doesn’t get left behind.

Officials at Oklahoma Children’s Hospital at OU Medical Center wanted to make sure their young patients still had a chance to meet with Santa Claus before Christmas.

In order to protect everyone involved, Old Saint Nick got into a clear bubble, which was actually provided by Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips.

Santa was able to meet with patients and hand out goodie bags at a distance.

“Being able to bring Santa in and to normalize things for kids, you know, during the holidays and it just really warms the heart to be able to provide this to patients and families,” said Erin Bailey, The Children’s Hospital at OU Medical Center.

The Flaming Lips have been performing in the bubbles for quite some time.