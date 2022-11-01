SAPULPA, Okla. (KFOR) – One Oklahoma community is getting into the Christmas spirit.

More than 300 volunteers worked to build 10 large pavilions that are decked out in holiday cheer for the “Route 66 Christmas Chute.”

It’s all part of the “Lights On!” celebration in Sapulpa on Nov. 3.

“There’s nothing like this in the state,” said Will Berry, with Sapulpa’s D.C Bass and Sons Construction Co. “It will give people across Oklahoma a place to come and experience Christmas as never before, with related events held several days each week right up to New Year’s Day.”

Volunteers used 35,000 feet of festive lights, 1,100 feet of decorations, 15,000 feet of garland, and 3,500 icicles to create the dazzling display.

Organizers say visitors can walk historic Route 66 under 800-foot-long canopies that are filled with Christmas ornaments and decor.

To learn more, visit the Route 66 Christmas Chute.