SAPULPA, Okla (KFOR) – Sapulpa Police Department is currently working a homicide at the scene in the 2400 block of South Cedar.

Police say the suspect has been identified as 28-year old Joshua Stafford.

Officers on the scene say a woman was found dead in a home near Teel Road and Hickory Street Saturday morning.

The suspect Joshua Stafford was caught around 2 p.m.

Police have not released any more information at this time.

KFOR will continue to update you with the latest information concerning this active scene right here.