SAPULPA, Okla (KFOR) – Sapulpa Police Department is currently working a homicide at the scene in the 2400 block of South Cedar.
Police say the suspect has been identified as 28-year old Joshua Stafford.
Officers on the scene say a woman was found dead in a home near Teel Road and Hickory Street Saturday morning.
The suspect Joshua Stafford was caught around 2 p.m.
Police have not released any more information at this time.
