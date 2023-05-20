SAPULPA, Okla. (KFOR) – Sapulpa Police Department’s Facebook page is reporting a train has derailed around Denton Street and Division Street.

Police authorities confirm on Facebook the train stretches across the entire town blocking multiple intersections. The only passage around the train is on Bryan Street and Line Street.

Authorities say BNSF crews are currently on scene working to clear the train car from the track. The derailment was a single car hauling sand. No hazardous chemicals or materials were onboard or involved with this derailment. BNSF is hoping to have the track cleared and opened around 6 p.m. this evening.

Motorists are encourage to use the Line Street over pass to help alleviate congestion on Bryan Street.