OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – This weekend Saturday and Sunday in Oklahoma City you can find plenty of things to do and some of them are even free!

Take a gander at just a few of the activities of hot spots that consist of festivals to shopping for this holiday season.

Ice Rink opens around the OKC metro

Crystal Bridge conservatory Grand Re-Opening at Myriad Gardens – all weekend

OKC Streetcars in downtown OKC – weekends free

Christmas Carol at Harn Homestead (Lyric Theatre) – all weekend

Martin Park Nature Center (family nature hike) – Saturday

Chill Your Cheeks Run (Yukon) – Saturday

First Americans Museum (4-12 ages free) – Sunday

