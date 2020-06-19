Saucee Sicilian to be features on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s been a roller coaster couple of months for one local food truck.

Weeks ago, windows at the Saucee Sicilian storefront were busted out by rioters during protests downtown.

Friday night, there was some good news for the popular pizza creators.

“When we first got the call about it we just kind of thought it was possibly ad sales or something and we just kind of brushed it off, we didn’t know,” said co-owner Angie Mendez.

These pizza makers were shocked to hear it wasn’t just a sales call.

Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives was on the other end, telling the Saucee Sicilian owners they were picked to be featured on the show.

“They have featured more than 800 restaurants since the show’s been on the air since 2007. They’ve done 44 trucks, and they’ve only done one in Oklahoma and it’s us,” said Mendez.

They made two fan favorites for Guy Fieri.

First, a specialty pizza.

“Figs, ricotta base, roasted red peppers, prosciutto and a balsamic maple reduction,” she said.

They also made their Nona’s famous meatballs.

As for the star of the show, Angie says Guy is just like you see him on TV.

“Larger than life. I mean, the way you see him on TV, it’s in bigger in real life,” she said.

Mendez says they’re taking this journey day by day, focusing on all the positive, and remembering that hard work pays off.

“We’ve had awards before. The team works really hard, but this is definitely the biggest one we’ve ever had,” said Mendez.

The episode will be on the Food Network Friday at 8 p.m.

As far as their storefront, they’ve hired a local artist to paint positive messages on their boarded up windows.