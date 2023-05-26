OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s baseball with a twist! The Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark is hosting the Savannah Bananas this weekend. Both games are completely sold-out, bringing thousands to the stadium.

The Savannah Bananas is no ordinary baseball team. They have 6.5 million followers on their Tik Tok page @TheSavBananas. During games they dance, do tricks and stunts, plus players interact with the crowd. It can be described as almost like a circus-like atmosphere.

Savannah Bananas at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Image KFOR.

This is the second largest crowd the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark has seen since Clayton Kershaw played at the stadium. This is also the team’s second largest crowd they’ve ever seen.

They are expecting over 10,000 fans at each game this weekend.

“Tonight, we will be doing 15 things we’ve never done in front of a live crowd. Every single night we’re trying to deliver a new show,” said Jesse Cole, owner of baseball team.

This is no ordinary baseball team. The Savannah Bananas are popular on Tik Tok and came to Oklahoma City to not only play baseball but entertain and perform for the fans.

Joe Lytle plays on the opposing team, the Party Animals. He is from Yukon, Oklahoma and is excited to play so close to home.

When asked what he is most excited for this weekend, he said, “Just playing in front of my parents honestly because they haven’t seen me play this live. So, this will be the first time they get to see it,” said Joe Lytle, from Yukon, Oklahoma, Party Animal player.

Mat Wolf plays for the Savannah Bananas team. He is from Joy, Oklahoma and also an Oklahoma City Fire Fighter.

He’s expecting his entire station and chief at Friday night’s game.

“I’m real blessed. I tell people I have the best two jobs in the world. I’m a full-time firefighter and I’m a part time Savannah Banana,” said Mat Wolf, from Joy, Oklahoma, Savannah Banana player.

Players also give back to the communities they stop in.

On Friday, the team stopped at Bethany Children’s Health Center to play baseball with the children before heading to the field.

“They have a baseball field over there and they have a lot of adaptive children there that they want to get them active and we were able to go out there, play some baseball with them, play some banana ball with them. We did our “hey baby” dance, we did our thunder kick line. It was a special moment with a lot of these kids,” said Tyler Gillum, from Ada, Oklahoma, Savanna Bananas coach.

The Savanna Banana coach is from Ada, Oklahoma and has several friends and family coming to the weekend games.

Unfortunately, there are no more tickets available this weekend, but they do stream the game on their YouTube channel if you’d like to watch it.

You can also catch their exciting dances, stunts and tricks on their Tik Tok account at @TheSavBananas.