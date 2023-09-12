OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Historical Society is getting $750,000 in order to preserve the barracks of Fort Gibson.

The money is part of $25.7 million in ‘Save America’s Treasures’ grants from the National Park Service (NPS), along with the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Institute for Museum and Library Services.

“These grants preserve and conserve nationally significant properties and collections to tell a more complete story of America and its people,” said NPS Director Chuck Sams. “Preserving these historic places and collections ensures the generations of today and tomorrow can enjoy and learn from the diverse stories across time and place in America’s history.”

The Oklahoma Historical Society will use the $750,000 grant for the preservation of the Stone Barracks at Fort Gibson.

Save America’s Treasures requires recipients to match the grant money dollar-for-dollar with nonfederal funding.

Stone Barracks at Ft. Gibson. Images courtesy Oklahoma Historical Society.

Built in 1824, Fort Gibson was the ending point for many Native Americans that suffered the Trail of Tears. It served to keep the peace between resident tribes, newly displaced tribes and non-Natives.

Fort Gibson was abandoned in 1857 before being reactivated during the Civil War and served as the Union headquarters in Indian Territory.

Once again abandoned in 1890, the fort was later the headquarters of the Dawes Commission.

Fort Gibson Historic District is listed in the National Register of Historic Places and has been designated a National Historic Landmark by the National Park Service.