‘Save Our State’ asking for statewide mask mandate in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As health officials stress that more needs to be done regarding the spread of the novel coronavirus, city leaders in a few Oklahoma communities are already taking action.

However, a group of Oklahomans say more needs to be done.

Data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 25,433 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

Recently, health officials say they have seen a steady incline in cases across the state as more people go out in public and community spread increases.

Earlier this month, ‘Save Our State’ issued a letter to Gov. Kevin Stitt and all other elected officials, calling on them to take action to slow the spread of the virus.

Now, the organization says something needs to be done now.

According to the Harvard Global Institute of Health’s ‘The Path to Zero,’ all of Oklahoma is designated as “having accelerated spread” of COVID-19. Several counties are rated as having reached a ‘tipping point.’

As a result, ‘Save Our State’ is asking for the following statewide actions to be taken immediately:

A statewide mask mandate

Limiting indoor capacity limits in all places of business to 25% normal operating capacity and incentivizing outdoor dining, and curbside pickup at all restaurants.

Work with local leaders to allow schools across the state to hold class virtually for at least the first nine weeks of the school year- allocate CARES Act funding to support students in public schools with receiving access to critical internet and technology resources.

Heavily allocate resources for effective testing and tracing

Create a clear, public-facing, proactive, statewide plan with clear data-driven measures to determine future imposing/lifting restrictions based upon COVID-19 levels.

Enhance local power so that local leaders can act independently of statewide orders as needed to protect their communities.

Organizers worry that failure to act will force Oklahoma into another full shutdown, causing additional damage to the economy.

Recently, an unpublished document prepared for the White House coronavirus task force and obtained by the Center for Public Integrity, recommends that 18 states in the coronavirus “red zone” for cases should roll back reopening measures amid surging cases, including Oklahoma.

