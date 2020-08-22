‘Save the Children’ rally draws hundreds to downtown OKC, some question the belief behind the social media trend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Hundreds of Oklahomans marched the streets of Bricktown Saturday afternoon for the “Save the Children” rally, but some are wondering who really is showing up to support the cause.

“I have been out here screaming all morning,” a protester said.

Rallies just like this one have been taking place across the country over the last couple of weekends after the “Save the Children” movements went viral.

“I could not begin to guess,” organizer Jessica Lee said.

Organizer Jessica Lee walked alongside hundreds of Oklahomans. We asked her what is the message she wanted to get across.

“We want to raise awareness of child exploitation, child trafficking and human trafficking,” Lee said.

“People are waking up to it and they want to take action,” a protestor said.

Most say they are standing out on the streets with good intentions.

Others learned of the rally through a massive push on extremist websites that support the far-right QAnon movement, which asserts a myriad of conspiracy theories about a supposed deep state, but have no evidence to support them. Many QAnon supporters believe factions of the government are run by pedophiles and cannibals who are plotting against President Trump while running an international sex trafficking ring.

Some protestors did have a Q on their shirts and their signs.

While KFOR was covering the protest, at least one person came after us, following us to our cars.

“Here’s the first hand face of Fake News,” the woman said.

The organizers say they’re glad the rally remained peaceful and also added they preferred the rally not to be political.

