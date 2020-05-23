BECKHAM COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Sayre, Okla., man died when his motorcycle crashed in Beckham County on Saturday.

William C. Lowe, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Interstate 40 West, approximately three and a half miles west of Elk City, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Lowe was riding a 1995 Honda motorcycle west on I-40, when at approximately 5:19 a.m. he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and went off the right side of the road, laying the bike down, according to the news release.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash. What caused Lowe to lose control while rounding the curve is not known, according to the news release.

Lowe was not wearing a helmet when the crash occurred, the news release states.