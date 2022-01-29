SAYRE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Sayre community is mourning the death of a local police officer.

Dale Sterling Mellor Jr. died Wednesday, Jan. 26 in Oklahoma City at the age of 51.

“Officer Mellor was a current member of the police department and has diligently and compassionately served multiple communities during his 19 years as an officer with various agencies,” Sayre police said on social media.

Dale Mellor Jr. Photo from the Sayre Police Department Facebook page.

Mellor was a former member of the United States Army. He went on to work for multiple police departments, including Hollis, Hobart and Elk City. He joined the Sayre Police Department in November 2019, according to his obituary.

He is survived by his wife, Suzanne; two sons, Alex and Aaron Mellor; his parents, Dale and Dorothy Mellor; a sister, Dawn Mellor; and other loved ones.

“The Sayre Police Department sends prayers and condolences to the Mellor family in their time of struggle and pain,” Sayre police said.

His memorial services will be 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31 at Elk City United Methodist Church.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for Mellor’s family, who will need financial assistance for the next few months. Go to www.gofundme.com/f/expenses-for-the-dale-mellor-family to donate.