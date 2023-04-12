OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Corporation Commission (OCC) is asking Oklahomans to be aware of the latest scam alert.

According OCC, false calls are being made under the guise that there has been a recall on a “defective” electric or gas meter and demanding payment to complete the recall. The caller will then claim to be with the OCC and the number ID shows as the OCC.

OCC officials say the callers may be targeting businesses.

Anyone getting such a call should immediately hang up. If you have any questions, call the OCC at 405-521-2211.