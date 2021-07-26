Scam Alert: OCCHD says phone number used in attempted Medicare scam

Oklahoma City-County Health Department

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City-County Health Department says its Food Safety and Environmental Health Program is being connected to scam phone calls.

OCCHD officials say scammers are calling, claiming to be Medicare, asking medical questions and leaving Food Safety/Environmental Health’s phone number.

The program received 48 calls on Friday within a two-hour time period.

OCCHD’s Food Safety & Environmental Health staff investigates environmental complaints, licensed food facilities, hotels and daycare facilities. It has no affiliation with Medicare and will not ask medical questions.

The programs staff visit businesses and will not call individuals at home.  

If Oklahomans receive unsolicited calls, they are encouraged to file a complaint with the FCC. Individuals are also encouraged to file a complaint with the attorney general’s Consumer Protection Unit.

