SCAM ALERT: OKCPD, U.S. Attorney’s Office warning of fake government document scam

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Oklahoma are warning citizens about a recent scam involving “official-looking, but fictitious, court documents to try to dupe citizens out of money.”

According to OKCPD, some of the fake documents even claim to be signed by a federal judge.

“This scam is but one of numerous ones that involve criminals who pretend to be members of law enforcement to attempt to legitimize their efforts,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with the OKCPD. “Please remember that we will never reach out to you to demand money.”

If you ever have questions or concerns, you can contact the government office that supposedly sent the document to verify its authenticity.

If you are a victim of this type of crime, please call 911 immediately.

If you have information on these types of cases, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or leave a tip online. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.