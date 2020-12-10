Scammed out of house and home: Metro woman says money, belongings stolen from newly rented home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman claims she was scammed out of her home, hundreds of dollars and all of her belongings.

“I’m out there doing whatever I can to pay,” Romaine Fantroy told News 4, as she fought back tears.

Fantroy contacted News 4 after she was allegedly scammed out of her future home on South Shartel.

“On the 1st, I give them $400 cash dollars for the rent and then another $200 for the deposit,” she said.

She gave the alleged landlord, MiMi and Malicha, the cash and moved in everything she owned before deciding to finish her extended stay at the Woodspring Suites for the next few days, since she already paid.

“Saturday morning, I go out there. I can’t get in. Malika, the girl who rents the houses out, she told me that, when I go out there, there will be keys in the mailbox,” she said.

However, the mailbox was empty and when she peeked through the window, all of her belongings were gone.

“My voice sounds like this from confrontation with these people yesterday,” Fantroy said. “The last thing Malika says to me, she tells me ‘I’ll blow your F****** head off.’”

After that, Fantroy filed a police report.

“I made arrangements to leave my room. I couldn’t sleep in my van with four diseases and an artificial knee. I cannot do this,” she said.

On Wednesday, News 4 called the number that Fantroy has for the two alleged landlords.

“Do you know anything about this house?” we asked.

“No, I do not,” a woman on the other end of the line, who wouldn’t share her name, said.

“I mean it’s not her house, so what is the problem? I don’t understand what’s the issue,” the woman said.

“So you do know about the house then, do you do own it?” we asked.

“No, I don’t. That’s where I met her at,” she replied.

“She was claiming that she couldn’t get in and then when she looked in the window, all of her belongings were gone,” we said.

“I don’t have nothing to do with that,” the woman replied.

The woman denied any wrongdoing.

“These people they need to be brought to the light. I don’t believe that I’m the first person that they’ve done this to,” Fantroy said.

The house is registered to a Lisa Robertson. The phone number attached to the registration is the same number that allegedly belongs to either MiMi or Malicha.

OKCPD is investigating.