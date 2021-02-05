Scammer demanding money for fake warrants, sheriff’s office says

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with an Oklahoma sheriff’s office are warning residents about a scam that has been reported in the area.

Authorities with the Grady County Sheriff’s Office say they have received reports of someone claiming to be a deputy with the sheriff’s office calling citizens to ask for money.

Investigators say the scammer tells victims that they have a warrant out for their arrest.

“We will never call you and ask you for money for a warrant,” the Grady County Sheriff’s Office posted.

If you receive a phone call like this, call dispatch at (405) 224-0984. Officials say you should not give out any of your personal information or credit card numbers to the caller.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Contact In Your Corner Team

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter