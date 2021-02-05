Scammer demanding money for fake warrants, sheriff’s office says

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with an Oklahoma sheriff’s office are warning residents about a scam that has been reported in the area.

Authorities with the Grady County Sheriff’s Office say they have received reports of someone claiming to be a deputy with the sheriff’s office calling citizens to ask for money.

Investigators say the scammer tells victims that they have a warrant out for their arrest.

“We will never call you and ask you for money for a warrant,” the Grady County Sheriff’s Office posted.

If you receive a phone call like this, call dispatch at (405) 224-0984. Officials say you should not give out any of your personal information or credit card numbers to the caller.