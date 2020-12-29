Scammer posing as Oklahoma City firefighter asking for donations

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – During the holiday season, many Americans will open their wallets to help those in need.

However, officials say some thieves are taking advantage of the season of giving.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says it has received reports of a scammer posing as a firefighter asking for donations.

The department stresses that it is not asking for donations or calling residents.

