OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police responded to a local high school Wednesday morning regarding a bomb threat.

According to police, officers responded to Westmoore High School after a bomb threat was called in.

Officials say the school was evacuated as authorities searched the building. Nothing suspicious was found during the search and the scene has been released.

No arrests have been made in connection to the threat. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.