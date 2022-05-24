OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A nationwide sandwich shop is celebrating the opening a new prototype restaurant design in Oklahoma City.

Schlotzsky’s will host its official grand opening celebration at 12824 N. Pennsylvania Ave. in Oklahoma at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 26.

To celebrate the grand opening, visitors can purchase Buy One Get One Free entrees all day.

The restaurant is a new prototype design where there is no indoor seating, but guests can utilize a double drive thru, walk up ordering or an online order pickup window.

“We are looking forward to hosting this grand opening celebration with the community of Oklahoma City,” said Brett Thibodeau, general manager. “We hope our guests are as excited about this new building design as we are!”