Scholtzsky’s to open new Oklahoma City location

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular sandwich shop is opening a new location in Oklahoma City later this week.

Schlotzsky’s is opening its newest location in Oklahoma City at 201 S. MacArthur Blvd. on July 23.

Officials say the new Schlotzsky’s will kick-off its grand opening at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

The first 300 guests who purchase a $29.95 Swag Bag will receive a CinnaPack of two Cinnabon Classic rolls, a refillable tumbler, and a free small The Original sandwich card valid every week for a year.

