School basketball coach accused of molesting child in Pushmataha County

Brent Shaw

PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A grade school basketball coach is suspected of molesting a child.

Brent Shaw was booked into the Pushmataha County Detention Center on suspicion of lewd molestation, according to an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation news release.

Shaw is a coach at Moyers Public Schools, according to the news rlease.

The Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office received information that Shaw inappropriately touched the child. Sheriff’s Office officials requested OSBI assistance with the investigation.

OSBI agents interviewed Shaw, then placed him under arrest.

His bond was set at $25,000.

