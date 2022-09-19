BECKHAM COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A school bus driver and a student are counting their lucky stars following an accident in Beckham County.

Last week, a Merritt Public School bus was driving along OK-6 East in Beckham County when it hit a deer.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say there was only one student on board with the bus driver.

The student’s backpack flew out of the bus and landed approximately 30 yards behind it.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in the crash.

However, the hood of the bus was ripped off in the collision.

Officials stress that deer are moving this time of year, and you should prepare to encounter them on rural roads and highways.

If you see a deer, slow down and lay on your horn to scare it out of the road.