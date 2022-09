HARRAH, Okla. (KFOR) — Emergency crews responded to a school bus crash in Harrah Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened near Russell Babb Elementary School on NE 10th Street.

Officials at the scene tell KFOR there were kids on the bus at the time of the crash but none were injured.

The bus has minor damage to the front of the vehicle.

No word on other injures at this time.

This is under investigation.