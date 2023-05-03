PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say several people have been arrested after a drug bust at a local junior high school.

On April 19, officers with the Pauls Valley Police Department were called to Pauls Valley Junior High School after students were found in possession of THC products.

Investigators soon learned that the students had purchased the products from an adult.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Jose Meave and searched an apartment nearby.

Officials say they seized two one-gallon bags of psilocybin mushrooms, multiple jars of marijuana, commercial THC products, drug paraphernalia, and numerous other items.

Authorities also arrested 20-year-old John Smith and 19-year-old Kayla Scott.

Smith and Scott were arrested on complaints of unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Meave was arrested on a complaint of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance to a minor.