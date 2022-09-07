NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A school administrator is recovering after being injured in an accident at a Norman elementary school.

Officials with the Norman Public School District say an employee was helping a student get out of a vehicle at Kennedy Elementary on Wednesday morning before school.

At that point, another car in the drop-off line jumped the curb and hit the employee.

District leaders say they believe the driver accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes.

The employee was taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out for non-life threatening injuries.