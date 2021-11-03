School officials confiscate gun from student’s backpack at elementary school in Oklahoma City

Western Heights Public Schools

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Western Heights Public Schools officials said a gun was confiscated from an elementary school student’s backpack on Wednesday.

The school district sent a letter to parents and families of students, notifying them about the incident at Winds West Elementary School.

Western Heights Public Schools

The student brought the unloaded gun in a backpack to the school.

“Another student reported the gun to a teacher, and administrators handled the situation by confiscating the gun,” Western Heights officials said.

Law enforcement officials were called to the school. There was no known threat to anyone at the school, according to school officials.

Western Heights officials say they are taking the incident seriously.

“Please discuss today’s events with your student and emphasize the importance of telling a trusted adult if there is a weapon at the school. In this way, we are all working to keep our schools safe,” school district officials said in the letter.

