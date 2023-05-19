EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A Deer Creek elementary student left the last day of school in style Thursday.

The last day of school for Deer Creek Public Schools students was May 18 and pick up looked a little different for one small cowboy at Rose Union Elementary School.

His guardian showed up with a steed just for him, complete with the designated rider tag, of course.

The teacher on duty helped the student get mounted up and trade out his regular cowboy hat for one fitted with a helmet before the pair rode off into the summer.

“If this isn’t the sweetest way to get picked up on the last day of school, we aren’t sure what is!” the district wrote on Facebook. “We love our Deer Creek families!”